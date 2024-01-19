Azara: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) has solidified its adherence towards collaborative activities by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai, Assam.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Kandarpa Das, Vice Chancellor and Prof. Amalendu Chakrabarty, Vice Chancellor, Rabindranath Tagore University in an event that took place on the premises of GCU, Azara.

The MoU was signed to facilitate cooperation in the promotion of teaching, research and innovation carried out in AICTE-IDEA LAB to cordially assist each other in the development of education and research.

The main objectives of the collaboration are the exchange of students and research scholars, the conduct of joint scientific research, the exchange of scientific papers and publications, the exchange of academic information and publications, promotion of participation of the faculty members in the courses, conferences, seminars, etc., joint organisation of conferences, seminars, workshops, etc., joint publications of academic work, joint academic programmes leading to award of certificate, diploma and degree by Girijananda Chowdhury University, collaborative cultural programs, collaborative language programmes, student exchange programmes, faculty exchanges and joint research projects and educational programmes among others.

Tilak Chandra Kalita, Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Dr. Shekhar Kanti Sarkar, Deputy Registrar, Rabindranath Tagore University, Dr. Laba Kr. Thakuria, Dy Controller of Exam, Rabindranath Tagore University, Mr. Jashodaranjan Das, President, SSA Society, Prof. Dipankar Saha, Registrar, GCU, Prof. S. Robert Ravi, Dean, School of Engineering and Technology, Prof. Hari Prasad Goenka, Dean, School of Management & Commerce, Prof. Shantanu Chakravarty, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. Bhanu P. Sahu, Dean, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Prof. Sunayan Bordoloi, Dean, School of Natural Sciences and other dignitaries were present during the event of MoU signing ceremony at Girijananda Chowdhury University, Azara.