Sonari: As part of Assam government’s initiative to ramp up the school education in the state, the state Minister for Finance, Women and Child Development Departments Ajanta Neog on Monday inaugurated the Model School, Mahmora under Mahmora Assembly Constituency in Charaideo district of the state.

Such model schools where medium of instructions will be in English on the basis of the CBSE syllabus, are being set up by Assam government throughout the state to improve the quality and versatility of the school education in the state to equip the young generation with capability to make big strides in global and national arena in their future endeavours.

Inaugurating the model school, Mahmora in presence of Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar and Charaideo Deputy Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary, Minister Neog said these model schools will be managed by Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan.

“In order to materialize the vision of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to develop Assam in all fronts so that it can consolidate it’s place amongst the five top states in the country, the all-round development of the state’s education scenario will play a crucial and positive role”, stated the Minister.

The minister further said that the model school, Mahmora is a landmark development in the education sector of the state. She said allotment of Rs 3000 crore for the development of infrastructure in state education sector in the current fiscal was a reflection of the importance imparted by the state government in overall development of the education sector in the state.

Addressing the function, Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar lauded Assam government for taking several visionary initiatives for development of the education sector in the state as well as several other sectors like health, transport, agriculture, industries and commerce etc.

He said the relentless efforts of the government have started getting discernible on the ground.

Deputy Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary, addressing the occasion, commented that setting up of the Model School would revolutionize the education sector in the area. He said these government-run model schools would from now onwards facilitate children from economically weaker families to undertake schooling in English Medium.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog also distributed books among the students of the Model School besides planting saplings in the school premises.

While, the Inspector of Schools Deba Jyoti Gogoi explained the objective of the meeting, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education) Mirzana Hussain offered the vote of thanks.

The programme was attended by several leading citizens, guardians, students and government officials including Mahmora Revenue Circle Officer Indica Gogoi, Assistant Commissioner Pragati Ojha, social workers Lakhi Nath Tasa and Montu Konwar, Chairman of APGCL Anup Singh Rajpurohit besides Haren Gogoi, representative of State Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan.