Guwahati: The 21st Convocation of Tezpur University will be held on December 31, 2023, to confer Degrees and Diplomas upon the candidates who have completed their prescribed programmes for such degrees and diplomas in the examinations conducted after the 20th Convocation held on December 30, 2022.

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, shall be present on the occasion as the Chief Guest and deliver the Convocation Address.

The 21st Convocation of the University is expected to confer Postgraduate (PG) degrees to 783 students, Undergraduate (UG) degrees to 428 students, PG diplomas to five students and Ph.D. degrees to more than 100 research scholars. The Convocation also will confer Postgraduate degrees and diplomas to 23 learners under Distance and Online Education.

Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, expressed happiness about the upcoming convocation.

“The convocation ceremony is a moment of pride for our university as we witness the transformation of our students into knowledgeable citizens,” Prof. Singh said.