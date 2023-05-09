BENGALURU: The textbook revision committee in Karnataka is mulling to add chapters about Karkota Dynasty from Kashmir and Ahom dynasty from Assam in the new syllabus.

The move has been overwhelmingly welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Simultaneously, the committee also has decided to do away with content which deems as ‘glorification’ of Tipu Sultan.

The committee will be removing sentences like ‘Tiger of Mysuru’ or ‘Freedom Fighter’ while referring to Tippu Sultan.

As per reports, apart from Tipu Sultan, lessons on Babar, and Tughlaq will also come under scrutiny during textbook revision.

The pace given to these two kings will also be reduced.

The long and elaborated paragraphs on Mughal Empire will also show doors from the textbooks.

Only a concise chapter on Mughals will be part of the textbook.

The committee has also decided to remove the introduction part of the ‘Emergence of a new religion – Buddhism and Jainism’ chapter.

Meanwhile, Congress has criticized the move and said that the current history books do not support their narrative.

Karnataka has been known as an educational hub at the national level. Educational clusters have been established across the state. People from across the country prefer to study in reputed educational institutions of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mysuru, Dharwad and Belagavi districts.

However, the controversies surrounding textbook revisions followed by political slugfest between BJP, Congress and JD(S), agitation by litterateurs, protests registered by religious seers over the differential treatment to great personalities has again put the state in to the spotlight at the national level.

Experts are fearing that the events have dented the image of the state as an educational hub.