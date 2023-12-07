Guwahati: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the routine for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination.

It will be conducted from February 12, 2024, and ends on March 13, 2024.

There will be two shifts for the exams with timing for the morning shift being 9 am to 11 am while the afternoon shift will be from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm for (30/50/60 marks).

According to the notification issued by the board, ten minutes extra time will be allowed from 8.50 am to 9 am shift and 1.20 pm to 1.30 pm shift to read the question paper only.

The notification stated the practical examinations will be held from January 24 to February 8.