Silchar: Seven students of a college at Silchar in south Assam have been suspended after being caught indulging in an “inappropriate act” in the classroom.

A group of boys and girls from Class 11 of Ramanuj Gupta College in Silchar were caught hugging and poking each other in the classroom.

A student of the same class uploaded a video of the incident on social media.

The video went viral and netizens criticised the students’ behaviour. Some also blamed the college authority.

The videos came to the notice of the college authorities on Wednesday, and seven students were immediately barred from attending college.

Out of seven, four were girls and three were boys.

The college authority has issued notice to the students saying that they were visibly indulged in acts of turpitude.

Such type of activities is tantamount to gross violation of discipline of the institution. Therefore, the following erring students were suspended from attending the classes for an indefinite period.

“The students did this turpitude act during lunch hours when no teachers were present. We have CCTV cameras on the college premises and mobile phones were also banned on the campus,” said the Principal of the college, Purnadeep Chanda.

He further said the students are from the fresh batch of Class 11 and it has been hardly 15 days since they started to attend the college.