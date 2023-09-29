LLB, that is Bachelor of Legislative Law or Legum Baccalaureus is an undergraduate professional degree that is sought by students to get into a legal profession. LLB covers legal procedures, legal principles, ideals of corporate governance, and laws and regulations of countries. There are plenty of career options after completing LLB in India.

LLB graduates can work for major organs of the Government— Legislature, Executive and Judiciary. Perhaps, LLB opens the door to a wide set of opportunities that cannot be boasted by other career options.

Advocate

Advocacy is one of the major career options after completing LLB. Students choosing this path can practice in the courts and become Advocates. But the aspirants have to qualify the examination conducted by the All India Bar council first, in order to qualify for their practice and enrolling as an Advocate is a must to practice in any court of the country.

Government Services

Students can opt to join Government Services for a profitable career after LLB. If they prepare themselves, they would be eligible for Indian Legal Services and the various posts that it offers which includes Legislative Counsel in the Legislative department and Legal advisors in the Department of Legal Affairs. This requires the aspirants to qualify for the exam held by the Public Service Commission.

Legal Advisor

For a rewarding career after LLB, you can become a legal advisor or join law firms, Private Companies, Corporate firms, or Banks. You can provide advice on various legal matters. Furthermore, your legal expertise could also be used in NGOs. These provide their clients with legal advisory services. They also help people to make the correct decision in a given situation. Most large corporations and government organizations hire legal advisors.

Judiciary

Students are also free to work for the Judicial machinery of the Country as a Judge or Magistrate. This requires them to pass a Judicial examination conducted by the Public Service Commission. This is a very difficult exam to pass.

The lowest post of the Magistrate, Subjudge, or Munsif is filled up by the latest recruitments through Public Service Commission or by the supervision of the High Court. The Magistrate judges the Criminal cases and the Sub Judge decides the Civil Cases. Through promotion, these judges could become district judges and also attain higher posts.

They would be able to gain promotion based on their experience and seniority. The initial requirement of these posts is an LLB degree from an approved University and should not have crossed the limit of 35 years of age.

Legal Outsourcing

Legal outsourcing refers to the practice of a law firm that acquires legal services from an exterior firm. This service is called off sharing if the outsourced entity has its origins in another country.

This is one of the fields where the potential has not fully been reached. There are several opportunities for the people of the country to grab the opportunities in this field.

Private Companies

There is great scope for law graduates to join private firms across the country. They can choose to become the legal advisor and help the company with legal decisions. In case someone is looking for a well-paid job, they can also get an MBA for a successful career after LLB.

This way, they would be able to get a dual post in companies. Firstly, they could work as legal advisors. Secondly, would be able to take part in business administration. The dual package will guarantee excellent pay for the employees.

Legal Analyst

Law graduates could join law firms or corporate firm and conduct analyses regarding the law sphere about the company and its functions. This requires aspirants to own a license in order to practice law.

Legal Analysts also have the ability to assist in drafting various legal documents and also assists attorneys. In the case of financial law, this is a great option for a fruitful career after LLB. It also requires you to be well analytical and organizational along with a great athlete.

legal Researcher

A legal researcher is someone responsible for researching various cases and finding ways to win a case. It includes general topics regarding the laws. In other words, they are the ones that the lawyers hire in order to gain a deeper insight into the cases and legal nuances. Therefore, this is also one of the most interesting career options after LLB.

Remuneration

The remuneration available in the field of law is dependent on the type of career options after LLB you choose. In the case of government jobs, there would be many additional benefits apart from the basic pay. Government servants are receiving a considerably good salary package in the country. The other professions, even though private also earn a significant amount of money.

Writer Of Law Books /Reports /Journalist

If you excel at writing and understand the law well, then this profession is the right one for you. If you are capable of writing and editing law books used by law students or if you are able to write legal reports for various publications or newspapers, this job would fit you well. You can also work as a journalist as the journalists. From copyright and libel law to ethical regulations, journalists need to be aware of and examine, the daily dilemmas and challenges that face them when breaking a news story..