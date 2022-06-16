Coin Master, the single-player mobile game created by Israeli studio Moon Active is played by many across the world. The objective of the Coin Master is to build your village by spinning the slot machine and bagging enough coins to buy upgrades. Moreover, players can also raid and attack other rivals’ villages to steal some of their coins. Additionally, random events and other mechanics, like card collecting, tournaments, and pet management, are also a part of the game

June 16, 2022, is a great day to get your hands on some free spins and coins for Coin Master! Make sure to click on all the links on this article to get freebies to help you build your collection of cards and sets now!

Coin Master Free Spin Links for today, 16 June 2022 :

