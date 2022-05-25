Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, May 25 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (May 25) Wordle 340 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help.

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Wordle Word 338 Hints And Answer Today, May 25 :

The word has 2 vowels

It ends with ‘H’

There is no duplicate letter

It’s a verd

The vowels are placed in second and third positions

Hope the hints worked for you. If not, check out the correct answer.

The solution to Wordle 340 is ‘VOUCH’.

Wordle Answer for Past Week :

The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 339 on Tuesday, May 24 was ALBUM, which is a blank book with inserts for photos, stamps, and more. The word of the day for May 23 before that was HINGE, and before that, on May 22, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 337 was MONEY. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 336 on May 21 was SCRAP. Before that, Wordle 335 word of the day for May 20 was GAMER. Wordle 334 word of the day for May 19 was GLASS. For Wordle 333, the word was SCOUR, and the Wordle answer of the day for May 17 for Wordle 332 was BEING. Before that, Wordle answer for Wordle 331 on May 16 was DELVE. Even before that on May 14, the answer for Wordle 329 was METAL.

Wordle Word 337 Answer today

The correct guess of the Wordle word will mark a particular block with the single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret word has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen word places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

