New Delhi: WhatsApp is working on a bunch of interesting features that will make tasks simpler for users.

As per reports, WhatsApp will soon give users more time to delete their messages after sending them.

The report stated that the company is working on extending the time limit for the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature.

Now, the company has reportedly started rolling out the feature for some beta users.

The app was working on increasing the time limit of the feature to two days and 12 hours instead of the existing one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds limit.

According to a report by WABeaInfo, the Meta-owed messaging app is now allowing the beta users on iOS to use the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature for two days.

This means that soon, the users will be able to permanently delete a message even two days after sending them.

After deleting the message, the users will get a notification reading, “This message was deleted.”

“We know that the previous limit was 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds but, as you can see in this screenshot, we tried to delete a message sent over an hour before and the option “delete for everyone” still showed up, so this is the best way to check if the feature is already available for your WhatsApp account.

If “delete for everyone” doesn’t show up, don’t worry: there will be another beta update that will make the feature available for your account,” the report noted.

Wabetainfo also noted that WhatsApp will also roll out the feature to let group admins delete messages from the group. So, basically, if you send something to the group which hurts the sentiments of the people in the group, the admin will be able to permanently remove them from the system.

The features are currently under development and will be available in a future update.