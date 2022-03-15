People are now seeing use cases for Crypto everywhere, which is a significant change from 2017; several areas will see continued growth in 2022. We are witnessing NFTs and Gaming continue to grow and innovate, especially with the emergence of GameFi and Play-to-Earn, which shows no sign of slowing down. Web3 and apps around Defi, NFTs and Games themselves are seeing record levels of usage on all Layer 1 blockchains, and this looks set to continue. CryptoRand wrote fundamental research talking about “What’s coming for Crypto on 2022 with more than 60 pages.

CryptoRand has earned immense popularity in the crypto world and is undoubtedly one of the best crypto signal providers. Crypto Trading Signals are trading ideas used to analyse and track a particular currency. Trading signals indicate the right time to buy or sell a cryptocurrency at a specific price. The crypto market is flooding with crypto trading signal providers. Therefore, choosing one of the best signal providers is the key to better trade in the crypto market.

He is the Co-Founder of RR2 Capital Fund, managing two mining factories (both Asics and GPU) and funding an amazing Crypto Trading Community. Having over 288k followers on Twitter, he is a trader and a fund manager with a tier 1 VC firm, working right in the heart of the crypto space.

The journey for CryptoRand had all hardships which led the way for him; he had to adapt, learn from the constructive feedback and forget about the plain hate. After a trade, he started getting like 100 positive replies and a couple of negative ones, but those two were stuck, which stuck in his mind.

What inspired him to trade was his friend around 2014, where they invested Bitcoin of $500 around and further paved his path in 2016 through the news about Bitcoin price rising on Twitter. CryptoRand then started to research it heavily, reading the first Satoshi paper about BTC, researching blockchain, reading about altcoins on Bitcoin Talk, Reddit, Twitter etc. CryptoRand advises his audience that – one should not stop learning: Nowadays, the market, as the society and the world, changes quickly. It doesn’t matter your knowledge or experience. Be ready to be exposed to whole new trends, and one needs to have a flexible mindset for that. Follow him on Twitter for trading tricks on Crypto (@crypto_rand)