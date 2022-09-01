New Delhi: Twitter on Thursday announced testing an edit button that would allow users to edit their tweets for up to 30 minutes.

Twitter in its blog post has said the “Edit tweet” feature is currently being tested internally by a smaller group and will be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks.

“Given that this is our most requested feature to date, we wanted to both update you on our progress and give you and a heads up that, even if you’re not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited,” the company said in a statement.

Twitter Blue is a paid subscription offered by the company.

“As part of their subscription, they receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter. The test will be localized to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet. We’ll also be paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with Tweets,” it added.

What is the Edit Tweet feature? Just like Facebook’s edit post option, Twitter’s Edit Tweet will let users edit their Tweet after it’s been published.

“Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more,” says Twitter.

The Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so that the reader knows the Tweet has been edited.

One can see the Tweet’s Edit History by tapping on the label. “For context, the time limit and version history play an important role here. They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.”