Guwahati: The Internet is full of strange and surprising things but a bucket on Amazon has created a new wave to this surprise as it was priced a whooping Rs 25,999 and that too after discounts.

The bucket, a pink one was seen on social media as it was shared by many had a price tag of Rs 35,900 which after a 28 per cent discount came down to Rs 25,999.

To another surprise, the bucket had a “no-cost EMI” option. The EMI for the “one of a kind bucket” was Rs 1,224 (starting).

However, you may not be able to get your hands on this bucket as it went out of stock leaving netizens wondering who bought them.

Sharing the screenshot of the generic bucket, a Twitter user wrote, “Just found this on Amazon and I don’t know what to do.”

Trust RCB to massively over-pay for a useless item.

Our team is ?? pic.twitter.com/L9nucxlDfZ — Vivek Raju (@vivekraju93) May 24, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote, “Letting my imagination run wild, this a good way to send illegal stuff. What if it’s a coded item where the product image and are of the bucket but you also get other things in the bucket”

Letting my imagination run wild, this a good way to send illegal stuff. What if it's a coded item where the product image and are of the bucket but you also get other things in the bucket????? — Meghana (@_aspiringcat) May 24, 2022

With this, the thread of the tweet continued but the question still remains unanswered as to who bought the buckets leaving them out of stock?

The bucket too had a review on it.