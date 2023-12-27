Defining a single best of the young entrepreneurs in the diverse and vibrant entrepreneurial landscape of Northeast India is a tricky task, as many inspiring individuals are making significant contributions across various sectors. However, here are a few notable entrepreneurs who are leading the way in different areas of the region:

Rewaj Chettri (Sikkim): A serial entrepreneur who founded NE Taxi, a popular tourist taxi aggregator, and later NE Origins. Chettri’s focus on leveraging technology to solve local problems and empower communities makes him a role model for aspiring tech entrepreneurs in the region.

Devika Gurung(Sikkim): Gurung launched “Fidgety Fingers – a social entrepreneurship project that empowers local women by teaching them traditional arts and crafts such as knitting and crochet in 2015. Born and brought up in Sikkim, she discovered her passion for arts and crafts while working in the media house and decided to empower the underprivileged women of her hometown with the initiative.

Riten Debnath (Tripura): Founder of Fueler, a blockchain-based portfolio management platform, Debnath is at the forefront of bringing innovative financial solutions to the Northeast. His work has been recognized by leading tech publications and startup competitions.

Hironmoy Gogoi (Assam): The 26-Year-Old Assamese boy came to be known as the world’s youngest entrepreneur with the founding of “Northeastern Institute of technology’ on April 1, 2013, at 19. Ever since he has worked with multiple start-ups and was even the recipient of India’s Student Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016. The talented youngster is looking to make a difference to rural youth of Assam.

Malsawmtluangi Hmar (Mizoram): She started her business in 2016 by selling the traditional handwoven ‘Puak Puan’ and ‘Puan’ called ‘Zo Weave’. She began expanding her business by re-designing the traditional Naupuakpuan (Baby Sling) with floral motifs.

Semada Marak (Meghalaya) : Founder of Seven Cherri, Semada is breathing new life into traditional Garo designs by fusing them with modern trends. Her handmade art and craft accessories, created by local women, are gaining popularity across the country, empowering both artisans and the Garo community.

Tanushree Hazarika (Assam): A strong believer of digital as a powerful tool, Hazarika runs the English magazine Eclectic Northeast that covers all eight states in the region. Having worked with renowned MNCs like Fidelity and Morgan Stanley in the US, Tanushree came back to her hometown, Guwahati to join her family business. Ever since she has been making efforts to bring Northeast at par with the rest of the country.

The Northeast is home to a multitude of talented and passionate entrepreneurs, each contributing to the region’s economic and social growth in their unique way.