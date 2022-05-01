The Tata Motors has been eyeing to expand its electric cars footprint in Indian and global market by bringing in new innovations.

In the latest of the innovations, Tata Motors is mulling to introduce Tesla-like autonomous driving feature for its electric cars section.

According to reports, Tata Motors recently unveiled pre-production concepts Curvv and Avinya, which will form the base of upcoming Gen 2 and Gen 3 electric vehicles of the company.

Tata Motors is reportedly envisioning autonomous driving technology for models based on the Avinya Concept.

Anand Kulkarni, VP-Product Line and Operations, TPEM, reportedly informed that autonomous driving feature in Tata Motors’ electric vehicles will likely be introduced provided enough demand in global markets.

Currently, Tesla is one of the few car manufacturers who offer higher levels of autonomous driving features.

Tesla is also aiming at launching electric vehicles in India.

What is an Autonomous driving-featured car?

An autonomous car is a vehicle capable of sensing its environment and operating without human involvement.

A human passenger is not required to take control of the vehicle at any time, nor is a human passenger required to be present in the vehicle at all.

An autonomous car can go anywhere a traditional car goes and do everything that an experienced human driver does.

The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) currently defines 6 levels of driving automation ranging from Level 0 (fully manual) to Level 5 (fully autonomous).

These levels have been adopted by the US Department of Transportation.