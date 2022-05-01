Guwahati: Tata Motors has introduced a one-off Punch Kaziranga Edition at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Tata Motors has started auctioning a one of kind Punch, called Punch Kaziranga Edition at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, said officials of the company.

Tata Group is the official sponsor of the IPL 2022 and the carmaker has now unveiled a special edition of Tata Punch, named ‘Kaziranga Edition’.

The bidding process, which started at 10 am on Sunday will continue till 6 pm on May 3.

The carmaker has opened the bid at Rs 9, 49,000.

This “one-of-a-kind” SUV has been auctioned off exclusively to fans and the proceeds from this shall benefit the conservation efforts at Kaziranga National Park.

“Inspired by India’s bio-diversity, the all-new Unique Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition pays homage to the iconic Kaziranga National Park – home of the Great One-Horned Rhino.

“We are proud to host an auction of Tata PUNCH Kaziranga Edition to support the wildlife conservation efforts at Kaziranga. You can join hands with us and be a part of this historic movement to conserve Kaziranga’s wildlife habitat,” the company said.

The successful bidder will take home this special edition SUV and unique Tata IPL experiences.

Tata Motors launched the Tata Punch in India on October 18, 2021. Since then, it has been a great hit in the market.

This Special Edition Punch is based on the top-spec ‘Creative’ trim of the micro-SUV and the production of this micro-SUV will be limited to just one unit, hence making it completely exclusive.

Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition gets the ‘Meteor Bronze’ paint job and except for the new paint job, there don’t seem to be any noticeable differences or changes made to the car.