The Supreme Court, on Monday, sentenced fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya to four months jail term.

Moreover, Vijay Mallya has been fined Rs 2000 under contempt charge.

“Adequate punishment is a must. Mallya didn’t show any remorse,” Supreme Court said.

The Supreme Court said that it gave multiple opportunities to Mallya to appear either personally or through a lawyer.

The Supreme Court has also ordered Mallya’s family members to return USD 40 million transferred to them in violation of the court order.

Several banks led by SBI had moved the Supreme Court alleging that Vijay Mallya was not following the court orders on repayment of loan worth over Rs 9000 crore.

Vijay Mallya has been living in exile in the UK since March 2016.

Currently, he is out in bail on an extradition warrant executed by the Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.