NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is all set to hear a plea that seeks an investigation, which will be monitored by the top court, into the allegations levelled against Gautam Adani by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research in its report.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea on Friday (February 10), which seeks direction to the Centre to form a panel, monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge, to inquire and investigate into the Hindenburg Research report, which levelled a slew of allegations against Gautam Adani.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, the petitioner, mentioned the matter before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha, and Justice JB Pardiwala, on Thursday (February 9), for urgent listing.

Tiwari submitted: “A similar petition is also coming tomorrow. This pertains to the Hindenburg report which has tarnished the image of the country and caused loss. This may be also heard tomorrow with the other matter.”

The CJI agreed to the request and directed for the PIL to be tagged with another one which is listed for Friday (February 10).

The other petition in question is filed by serial litigant Advocate ML Sharma and seeks to declare ‘short-selling’ as the offence of fraud.

The said petition seeks investigation against Nathan Anderson, the founder of Hindenburg, “for exploiting innocent Investors via short selling under the garb of artificial crashing”.

The Adani Group stocks have taken a beating after the Hindenburg Research made a slew of allegations in its report, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate.