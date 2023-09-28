Guwahati: Google celebrated its 25th birthday on Wednesday and Google CEO on Thursday has shared a series of pictures about the gala celebrations that took place in different Google offices across the globe.

In an Instagram post, of Pichai the opening frame showcases people sitting in the audience with birthday caps. Don’t miss the Google Doodle displayed on the giant screen. We also get a glimpse of the special birthday cake and the decor at Google’s office.

Sharing the album, Mr Pichai said, “It’s not a birthday without a birthday party – and birthday cupcakes! Great to see Googlers all around the world getting together to celebrate our 25th birthday.”

To celebrate the special day, the search engine giant came up with a doodle. It was a GIF that turns “Google” into “G25gle”.

Sharing the doodle on Twitter, it read, “25 years ago, Google Search launched from a garage in a California suburb. Today, we have offices and data centers on six continents, in over 200 cities. In honour of our 25th birthday tomorrow, take a world tour with us #Google2.”

According to the blog post, Google was launched by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in a California suburb. “Today, Google has offices and data centres on six continents, in over 200 cities. In honour of our 25th birthday, we’re taking a look at some of the most interesting facts about a few of our offices and data centres across the globe.”