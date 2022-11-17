New Delhi: Facebook’s parent company Meta appointed Sandhya Devanathan as its India’s head on Thursday.

Devanathan will focus on bringing the organization’s business and revenue priorities together to serve its partners and clients while continuing to support the long-term growth of Meta’s business and commitment to India, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Devanathan has been with Meta since 2016 and will move into her new role in January.

She helped build out the Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams as well as the tech giant’s e-commerce initiatives in Southeast Asia.

In 2020, Devanathan moved to lead the company’s gaming efforts in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, one of the largest verticals for Meta globally.

She completed her MBA from Delhi University‘s Faculty of Management Studies in the year 2000.

Devanathan’s LinkedIn profile says she also serves on the global board of Pepper Financial Services.