San Francisco: After Twitter and Meta, now Amazon has reportedly started the process of layoffs across the company this week.

Hardware Chief of the company, Dave Limp in a memo to the workers wrote, “After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs. One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required.”

He added, “It pains me to have to deliver this news as we know we will lose talented Amazonians from the Devices & Services org as a result.”

The company while already notifying the employees to be laid off, said that it would also work closely with each of them as well as help them find “new roles”.

As per reports, the layoff will impact approximately 10,000 people in corporate and technology roles.

The report stated that the figure is around 3 per cent of the company’s total corporate workforce and is one of the largest in the history of the company.