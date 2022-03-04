Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy F23 5G smart phone in India on March 8, and the company has made a few details about the smart mobile phone.

Flipkart has created a micro-site for the phone. According to the micro-site, Samsung Galaxy F23 will feature a bezel-less display with a water-drop shaped notch.

There is a triple camera layout on the back of the phone along with a rectangular camera island. The phone will likely be available in two colours — Mint and Dark green.

The Galaxy F23 is also set to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display that features Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Samsung Galaxy F23 will be powered by the 8mm Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset with the Adreno 619 GPU. The phone is 5G-enabled.

The smart phone is likely to sport an FHD+ panel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone may also launch with a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP tertiary camera. A 3.5mm audio port is also expected to be present.