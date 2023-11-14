Guwahati: The billionaire Chairman of Raymond Group Gautam Singhania has announced his separation from his wife Nawaz Modi after 32 years of marriage.

The Chairman of the Raymond Group announced this on social media which shocked everyone.

Nawaz Modi Singhania is a well-known figure in the fitness industry who works as a fitness trainer and practices yoga.

On Monday, Gautam Singhania wrote a lengthy message on her social media account, X (previously known as Twitter), expressing that this year’s Diwali will be different for him. He continued by saying that they had always been one other’s sources of support.

His message read, “This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past. 32 years of being together as a couple, growing as parents and always being a source of strength to each other…….we traversed with commitment, resolve, and faith as along came the two most beautiful additions of our lives.

As I reflect over the unfortunate developments in the recent past, there has been a lot of unsubstantiated rumour mongering, and gossip surrounding our lives fanned by “not so well wishers.”

It is my belief that Nawaz and I will pursue different paths from here on…..

I am parting ways with her while we will continue to do what is the best for our two precious diamonds Niharika and Nisa.

Please respect this personal decision and kindly give us the space to settle all aspects of the relationship. Seeking your best wishes for the entire family during these times.”

The Raymond Group is the world’s biggest producer of suit fabric and is helmed by Gautam Singhania as chairman and managing director. His net worth exceeds Rs. 11,000 crores, and Singhania is well-known for living an opulent lifestyle.

The businessman is reportedly building a 10-story mansion. He currently resides in JK House, valued at Rs. 6000 crores, and the second most expensive home in India.