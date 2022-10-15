Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

15 October 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle 264 Hints Today: Clues for 15 October 2022

Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with a P, 2 with a P, 3 with a G, and 4 with an E

Hint 2: Word ending – 1: E, 2: D, 3: T, 4: T

Hint 3: Word 1 – interrupt action or speech briefly

Hint 4: Word 2 – the basic monetary unit of the UK, equal to 100 pence

Hint 5: Word 3 – dwell on one’s own success or another’s misfortune with smugness or malignant pleasure

Hint 6: Word 4 – think or speak very highly of (someone or something)

What’s the Daily Quordle 264 Answer on 15 October?

PAUSE

POUND

GLOAT

EXALT

