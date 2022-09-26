Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

26 September 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle 245 Hints Today: Clues for 26 September 2022

Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with an E, 2 with a T, 3 with a C, and 4 with an A

Hint 2: Word ending – 1: W, 2: T, 3: R, 4: T

Hint 3: Word 1 – provide with a quality, ability, or asset

Hint 4: Word 2 – the chirp of a small or young bird

Hint 5: Word 3 – put something on top of or in front of (something), especially in order to protect or conceal i

Hint 6: Word 4 – an official inspection of an organization’s accounts, typically by an independent body

What’s the Daily Quordle 245 Answer on 26 September?

ENDOW

TWEET

COVER

AUDIT

