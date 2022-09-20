Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

20 September 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for September 20, 2022 : Grab these free FF Max diamonds, skins and more

Quordle 239 Hints Today: Clues for 20 September 2022

Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:

Hint 1: Today’s words begin with L, F, C and B.

Hint 2: The words end with Y, N, T and H.

Hint 3: Word 1 clue – rising to a great height

Hint 4: Word 2 clue – to pretend to have a feeling or condition

Hint 5: Word 3 clue – a large, strong box, usually made of wood

Hint 6: Word 4 clue – a bed in a boat, train, etc.

Also read : Tata Tiago EV might be the cheapest EV in India

What’s the Daily Quordle 239 Answer on 20 September?

LOFTY

FEIGN

CHEST

BERTH

Also read : Wordle #458 answer today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 20, 2022

Also read : Gautam Adani becomes the 2nd richest man in the world