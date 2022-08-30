Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

30 August 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle 218 Hints Today: Clues for 30 August 2022

Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with a B, 2 with a B, 3 with an H, and 4 with a G.

Hint 2: Word ending – 1: D, 2: E, 3: O, 4: Y

Hint 3: Word 1 – having a distance larger than usual from side to side.

Hint 4: Word 2 – a device fitted to something, in particular a weak or injured part of the body.

Hint 5: Word 3 – another term for hippopotamus.

Hint 6: Word 4 – soft and sticky.

What’s the Daily Quordle 218 Answer on 30 August?

BROAD

BRACE

HIPPO

GOOEY

