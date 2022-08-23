Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

23 August 2022, As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Also read : BGMI Redeem Code Today 23 August 2022 : Claim Now!

Quordle 212 Hints Today: Clues for 24 August 2022

Here are our hints for today’s Quordle words of the day:

The answers for Wednesday begin with the following alphabets – P, G, D, and F.

The words for today end with the letters – E, E, Y, and R.

The vowels U and E are used in two words of the day on Wednesday.

The vowels A and I are present in two answers for Wednesday.

One word of the day has three vowels.

Also read : Here is the Yezdi Roadster and all the specs

What’s the Daily Quordle 212 Answer on 24 August?

Quordle Word 1: PURSE

Quordle Word 2: GUIDE

Quordle Word 3: DAISY

Quordle Word 4: FLAIR

Also read : Get iPhone SE 2020 at less than Rs 15,000 on Flipkart

Also read : Coin Master Free Spins & Coins Links for Today, 23 August 2022 : Check how to get free spin