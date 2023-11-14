Guwahati: The Chairman Emeritus of Oberoi Group, Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, widely known as the doyen of hospitality in the country, died on Tuesday, leaving behind a rich legacy.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform the peaceful passing of PRS Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus of The Oberoi Group, earlier today,” a statement said.

Oberoi received numerous honours and accolades, among them in the year 2008 he received Padma Vibhushan, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the country in tourism and hospitality.

He received his education in India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. He earned a degree in Hotel Management from Lausanne, Switzerland.

Oberoi is survived by his son Vikram, CEO and managing director of EIH, and two daughters.

Oberoi was recognised by the International Hospitality Institute in the Global 100 in Hospitality as one of the Most Powerful People in the Global Hospitality industry.

The cremation ceremony will be held at the Bhagwanti Oberoi Charitable Trust, Oberoi Farm, Kapashera, starting at 4.00 pm on Tuesday.

“Moreover, prayers will be held for him at our hotels and the corporate office on Tuesday,” a press note released by the Oberoi Group said.

The Oberoi Group, founded in 1934, operates 32 hotels, Nile Cruisers. According to the website of the Oberoi Hotels, the group has a presence in seven countries under the luxury ‘’Oberoi’ and five-star ‘Trident’ brands.

The group is also engaged in flight catering, airport restaurants, travel and tour services, car rentals, project management, and corporate air charters.