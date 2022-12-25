Today, both men and women must wear makeup for every event, including weddings, parties, and even going out.

In addition to being trained to enhance a woman’s appearance, makeup artists are also taught how to improve their personalities.

With time, makeup has developed into a profession that hundreds of females and males in Punjab and other Northern regions have chosen. Physical and online courses for makeup artistry have emerged as a result of the majority of the beauty and makeup industries moving online and the rising demand for home services.

In addition to makeup artists that work in theatre and television, there are also bloggers who have their own channels on websites like youtube.

Some of the biggest makeup masterclasses in north India are being held at Nehazz studio and academy. Large companies like Nehazz have their own schools for makeup artists. Additionally, they allow the student to work for the organisation after completing the course so they are well trained in not just the theoretical part but also the practical aspect.

Nehazz Makeup Studio, situated in Punjab, is a name that has endured for 25 years in the makeup industry.

The company that Neha founded in a modest 100 square metre space today has 10 branches in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jagraon, Moga, Phagwara, Amritsar, Patiala, and Hoshiarpur.

Nehazz, who has more than 6 Lakh followers on the social media site Instagram, has been every bride’s first pick and a fantasy come true for every cosmetics enthusiast. Visit the following URL to go over their wide-ranging portfolio and work.

https://www.instagram.com/nehazzbridalmakeup

The improvements that Nehazz Studio & Academy do to people with troubled skin are renowned worldwide. After holding masterclasses throughout the majority of the nation’s cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hisar, Agra, and Lucknow,

Nehazz participated in a masterclass in Ludhiana where Neha, the chairman of Nehazz Chai, learned how to apply cosmetics to people with vitiligo skin. Nehazz is one of the very few artists in India that exhibits their talents on Real Skins with Real Problems as well as Professional Models with Good Skin. The largest class ever held in the region was this masterclass in Ludhiana.