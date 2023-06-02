KOHIMA: A 30-day long training cum workshop programme for 25 bamboo handicraft artisans was launched and inaugurated on Tuesday, at the Bamboo Resource Centre, Chümoukedima.

A press lease by Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Nidhi (RGYN) stated that the training cum workshop was organized by Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Nidhi, Ghuwahati and supported by EXIM Bank, Mumbai.

Speaking at the programme as chief guest, proprietor Warehouse 103, founder of Nature Fuel India and co-founder of Pristine Food India, Nukzo Phesao shared about his personal journey as an entrepreneur especially in food processing domain.

He explained how different products are interconnected and has common use in the supply chain.

He also stressed on the need to maintain product quality at competitive price, besides giving special attention to business networking and about product promotional and marketing strategy.

While talking about the various challenges in this modern competitive market scenario, Phesao encouraged the craftsmen artisans to be innovative and strive hard to become better and progressive in their chosen field.

In his speech, EXIM Bank general manager, Dharmendra Sachan said Nagaland, a landlocked state in the north eastern region of India, was known for its bamboo handicrafts.

He said bamboo artisanal activities have been an integral part of Indian culture and heritage for centuries, and that support for bamboo handicraft artisans of Nagaland was a step towards skill development with product diversification.

“This is a step towards creating employment opportunities for local communities and enhancing the income of artisans engaged in the bamboo sector,” said Sachan.

He then said that supporting bamboo handicraft artisans could foster product innovation and design and create new market opportunities for Indian products in domestic and international markets.

Sachan said Export Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) assists artisans, master craftsmen, weavers, clusters, self-help groups, and grassroots and micro enterprises through capacity building and sourcing overseas buyers/distributors, under its Grassroots Initiatives and Development (GRID) and Marketing Advisory Services (MAS) programmes.

He said the Bank extends support and promotes grassroots enterprises by providing specific interventions such as skill development, product development, and export readiness.

In a welcome address, RGNV Guwahati, deputy director Jaideep gave a brief introduction about the purposes of the training work-shop and its relevance in skilling bamboo craft artisan.

During the programme, RGVN deputy director (HR), Utpal Dutta presented a brief account of RGVN as national level organization and highlighted its various development programmes being undertaken by the organization across the country.

