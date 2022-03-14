Guwahati: Supporting and believing in the potential of these new cryptocurrency projects and startups, the company has led them to success, innovating the blockchain space.

The closer we look around us, the more we see the growth and advancement of the world, thanks to the many sectors and industries’ consistent success. Among them, one cannot unsee the consistency in development and the boom of the digital financial sector and the blockchain space that has been paving the path of growth for several cryptos and NFT projects and startups.

More and more people are now stepping foot into the Defi space and coming up with their projects and cryptocurrency. However, it is essential to notice here that most of them hardly get the right kind of support to flourish in their game. This is when Maven Capital enters the picture.

Maven Capital acts as a one-stop solution for cryptocurrency startups as it helps in funding, supporting, and advising them from seed to beyond. A team confidently invests in these ambitious crypto startups very early to support them with all-inclusive and valuable items of need to support them throughout their respective journeys till the end. They are so far responsible for more than 10 million impressions on their content.

The team at Maven Capital works with one goal: to build a solid and lasting relationship with these projects leading up to and beyond their launch for years to come. It promotes them through the best resources to help them get the exposure they deserve.

Maven Capital also optimizes its social media network and its publishing platform of six staff writers promoting their projects across different social media platforms. It also helps them connect with influencers to double their reach digitally while offering a comprehensive advising process to guide them through their journey and fully optimize all social media items for SEO-friendly content creation.

The company is known for its extensive and robust network relationships. It targets cost-effective parasitic marketing techniques with the vision of ensuring that their project’s momentum benefits before, during, and after the launch, making it one of the top companies to rely on.

Here’s what Murtaza Bohari, one of the co-Managing Partners of Maven Capital had to say:

“Our vision remains to support projects that aim to revolutionise the blockchain space. Since our inception we have invested in various projects of indifferent sectors but going forward we seek to focus more on web3 and metaverse projects. Alongside this, we remain bullish on Avalanche and Terra ecosystem like we have always proudly said.”

