Guwahati: Tech giant Apple is all set to launch the new iPhone 14 series on September 7 and its current flagship the iPhone 13, is available with a huge discount on Amazon and Flipkart.

The iPhone 13 is expected to be priced under Rs 50,000 during the upcoming events on Flipkart and Amazon.

The e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are all set to host their mega festive sale by the end of this month.

While Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is likely to start on September 23, the Amazon sale will also come up around the same time.

All eyes are on the iPhone 13 as the e-commerce giants are expected to offer heavy discounts on the iPhone 13.

The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is currently available for Rs 69,999 on both e-commerce platforms. The phone is available on Amazon with an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,900.

Flipkart also offers an exchange offer on iPhone 13 of up to Rs 19,000. Customers will also get a Rs 2,000 instant discount with HDFC credit card non-EMI transaction.

Besides, IDFC First bank credit card customers will get additional Rs 1,000 off on EMI transactions.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the price of the iPhone 13 will be below Rs 53,000 during the Flipkart and Amazon sales.

The e-commerce sites are also likely to include bank offers as well as exchange offers. So all the offers clubbed together can bring the price down to Rs 49,000 during the sale.

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi.

The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box. The iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls.