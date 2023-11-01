Any Indian can now open an account in Russian banks.

The Russian government has implemented simplified procedures for opening bank accounts with financial institutions in the country for Indians.

The Russian Embassy in India announced that Indian citizens can now open bank accounts and deposit funds with Russian banks remotely.

“We’re excited to announce the decision of the Russian government to introduce simplified norms for Indian nationals seeking to open bank accounts with Russian financial institutions,” the Russian embassy in India said.

It added: “It is now possible to open bank accounts or deposit funds in Russian banks remotely.”

This was informed by the Russian embassy in India on Wednesday (November 01).

The Russian Embassy further stated that the “process is straightforward”.

“Indian nationals wishing to open such a bank account are advised to approach an Indian bank that has a partnership agreement with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation for guidance,” the Embassy said.

Furthermore, upon arrival in Russia, “it will be possible to quickly obtain a bank card in a partner Russian bank and initiate financial transactions”.

“This feature is especially convenient for Indian tourists and students,” the Russian Embassy in India said.