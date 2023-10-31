Guwahati: The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar was on a one-day visit to Assam and arrived in Guwahati on Monday.

In a felicitation ceremony, the Vice President of India can be seen touching the feet of Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in a ceremony that happened in Guwahati.

The incident happened when the organsers gave the Governor a Gamosa to felicitate the Vice President.

When the Governor was about to put the Gamosa on Dhankhar’s neck, he immediately touched the feet of the Governor and then took off the Gamosa and put it back on the Governor’s neck.

The Vice President was received at the Guwahati Airport by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma along with the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria.

After formally receiving Dhankhar at the airport, the Vice President visited two educational institutes and also addressed a session with the Rajasthani community in the city in a hotel before he flew back late in the evening.