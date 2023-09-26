Guwahati: Union Power Minister RK Singh has said that India will achieve its 500 GW renewable energy target before the 2030 deadline.

The minister was addressing India Energy Transition Summit 2023 organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, where he said that if the country had not lost two years because of COVID-19, India would have achieved 50% of its power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels, by now.

“We will achieve 500 GW of renewable energy (RE) well before 2030,” Singh said. Presently, the country has 424 GW of power generation capacity, which includes nearly 180 GW from non-fossil fuels and another 88 GW is in the works.”

Singh added that India’s energy transition programme is at the top in the world. The renewable energy capacity addition in the country is the fastest in the world.

New and renewable energy secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said that India has added 15 GW of renewable energy in the last financial year (2022-23), which would be increased to 25 GW in 2023-24 and further to 40 GW in 2024-25. The minister also added that 50 GW of renewable energy projects would go for bidding annually from this year onwards.