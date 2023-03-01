Price of domestic LPG cylinders has witnessed a steep hike of Rs 50 effective from March 1.

This is the first hike in domestic LPG cylinder price since July 2022, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have raised it by Rs 50 per 14.2-kg cylinder, as per information provided by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

With this price increase, in effect from March 1, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has been priced at Rs 1,103 in Delhi, Rs 1,102.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,129 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,118.50 in Chennai.

Commercial LPG prices have also been hiked by Rs 350.50 per 19-kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 2,119.50, with corresponding changes in other parts of the country. Unlike domestic LPG, which is used by households, commercial LPG prices were revised at regular intervals.

The last price revision in the case of domestic LPG was on July 6, 2022. Global crude oil and fuel prices had skyrocketed in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.