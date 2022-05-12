Guwahati: Google has finally launched the new Google Pixel 6a with a price tag of 499 dollars globally.

The Pixel 6a model is an affordable alternative to the company’s flagship smartphone series, the Pixel 6.

In terms of the specification, the device comes is equipped with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display that has a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 6a also features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for an added layer of protection to the phone.

For the chipset, the Google Pixel 6a features the in-house built Tensor chipset.

The processor on the device is coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5 memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The company has stated that the phone is backed by a 4410mAh battery that can offer 24 hours of regular use and can also last up to 72 hours with the new Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The phone is priced at $449 or roughly around Rs 34,800.