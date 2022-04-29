Garena Free Fire is the most exciting battle royale game, which gained a lot of popularity in India during the last few weeks, especially in absence of Pubg Mobile India.

Now it is becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is highly rated on Google Play Store as well. Players can form their own strategies in the game, which include landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy.

Find out how to redeem Free Fire redeem codes and ff redeem code today (April 29, 2022).

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 28 April 2022: Premium Bundles, unlock the diamond hack, Redeem Latest FF Reward Using Code

Free Fire latest redeem codes

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 28, 2022, will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. The codes will be valid for April 29, 2022. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, a code might stop working. Use the redeem code today and unlock resources that are otherwise too hard to get in the game. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Also read : Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29, 2022: Check today’s code to claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 29 April, 2022:

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

F2QASFGYT5GH : Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F8IKNBVFR55T : Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F34RFGBNMKLO : Free Diamonds Voucher

F9IKMNBVCDER : Head Hunting Parachute

F1QSDFGY657U : Premium Bundles

F7UJMNBVCDER : Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FHYT543EWSXC : Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

F8IKMNBVCXSW : EGG Hunter Loot Box

F34ERFGBHNML : Phantom Bear Bundle

F0OLKJHBGFDE : Animal Weapon Loot Crate

F9IKJNBVFDER : Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F3E4RTGBNMKI : Shirou Free Fire Character

F2QAZXCVBHNM : Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

F8IKMNBVCDSE>: 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL : Triple Captain power-up

FFPLOWHANSMA : Triple Captain power up

FFMCLJESSCR7 : 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

5FBKP6U2A6VD : 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

JX5NQCM7U5CH : 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF9M2GF14CBF : Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

F2AYSAH5CCQH : 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5XMJPG7RH49R : 3x Incubator Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS : Bonus 50 Points

FFPLNZUWMALS : Bonus 50 Points

ECSMH8ZK763Q : 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

JX5NQCM7U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground How Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Additional Garena Free Fire Latest Redeem Codes for Today, 29 April 2022

8X76 T5AR FDQ1

FF65 R4SE ADQF

G2H3 JK45 6Y98

G7F6 DT5S RF93

G4H1 SJ8I U3YG

F3B4 5KYO J98B

7VYD SG1B ENR5

M6YU JLNO B9VC

7X6Z 5RAE QD2V

MT1K YL1O J9N8

B7V6 S5AR QD2F

F5I8 YH76 YVTG

SBN9 7M9E KRLT

YHJK NMH0 GFO9

8X76 T5AR FDQ1

FF65 R4SE ADQF

G2H3 JK45 6Y98

G7F6 DT5S RF93

G4H1 SJ8I U3YG

F3B4 5KYO J98B

7VYD SG1B ENR5

M6YU JLNO B9VC

Also read : Planning to buy new car this Bihu season? Global NCAP crash tests: Top 10 Indian cars of 2022