Garena Free Fire is the most exciting battle royale game, which gained a lot of popularity in India during the last few weeks, especially in absence of Pubg Mobile India.

Now it is becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world and is highly rated on Google Play Store as well. Players can form their own strategies in the game, which include landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies, and taking up a fight with the enemy.

Find out how to redeem Free Fire redeem codes and ff redeem code today (May 16, 2022).

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 16, 2022: Redeem Latest FF Rewards Using Codes

Free Fire latest redeem codes

The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 16, 2022, will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. The codes will be valid for May 16, 2022. However, if the number of maximum redemptions is reached, a code might stop working. Use the redeem code today and unlock resources that are otherwise too hard to get in the game. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 16, 2022: Redeem Latest FF Reward Using Codes

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 16 May 2022:

J3ZK Q57Z 2P2P

WEYV GQC3 CT8Q

B3G7 A22T WDR7X

FF7M UY4M E6SC

FV4B XH7J U7I6

FRF8 GB3T JY5H

F8BV U7YC TX8F

FD9A Q1FG H2Y3

FBI8 YT8G VB7N

K2OG IUY5 T7EA

DQC2 VBJ3 IER8

FR6F 5R4C EX4D

FF7V EB1N JRK5

F6OY 9H8I B2V7

FFN3 RM9T KY2L

F76T 5RDF SV8N

7KEL R6K8 M9P9

87FD YSTG AFQV

B1JI 82J7 635E

FUJ9 8NB7 U3YT

DGE4 BNR5 T6KY

OUJ8 N7B6 VC5R

4SEA DQFV Q1B4

FS8D FZ7G HJSE

Additional Free Fire Redeem Code for Today, 16 May 2022 :

ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSMH8ZK763Q: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS: Bonus 50 points

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

DDFRTY1616POUYT: Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO: Free Fire Diamonds

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD: Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU: Outfit

FFGTYUO16POKH: Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY: Diamond Royale Voucher

4ST1ZTBE2RP9 1 x Street Boy Bundle

F9IK MNBV CDER 1 x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC5GZ8S3JC 2 x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

SWER 6YYH BGVC Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLPQXXENMS 50 Bonus points

FFPLFMSJDKEL : Triple Captain power-up

FFPLOWHANSMA : Triple Captain power up

FFMCLJESSCR7 : 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

5FBKP6U2A6VD : 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

JX5NQCM7U5CH : 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF : Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

F2AYSAH5CCQH : 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5XMJPG7RH49R : 3x Incubator Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS : Bonus 50 Points

FFPLNZUWMALS : Bonus 50 Points

ECSMH8ZK763Q : 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

JX5NQCM7U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground How Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMCF8XLVNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCVGNABCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC5GZ8S3JC: 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

F2QA SFGY T5GH : Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F8IK NBVF R55T : Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F34R FGBN MKLO : Free Diamonds Voucher

F9IK MNBV CDER : Head Hunting Parachute

F1QS DFGY 657U : Premium Bundles

F7UJ MNBV CDER : Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FHYT 543E WSXC : Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

F8IK MNBV CXSW : EGG Hunter Loot Box

F34E RFGB HNML : Phantom Bear Bundle

F0OLKJHB GFDE : Animal Weapon Loot Crate

F9IK JNBV FDER : Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F3E4 RTGB NMKI : Shirou Free Fire Character

F2QA ZXCV BHNM : Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

F8IK MNBV CDSE: 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

MHM5D8ZQZP22 : 80,000 Diamonds

U8S47JGJH5MG : 1 x Free Pet

VNY3MQWNKEGU : 1 x Random Pet

FFMCF8XLVNKC : 2 x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Also read : Coin Master Free Spins & Coins links for today 16 May, 2022 : Check how to get free spins