What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Also read : A 1955 Mercedes-Benz becomes world’s most expensive car to be auctioned

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For May 26, 2022: Redeem Latest FF Reward Using Codes

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 26, 2022: Redeem Latest FF Rewards Using Codes

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for May 26, 2022:

Also read : Oppo Pad Air set to launch soon

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF10617KGUF9

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11NJN5YS3E

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Also read : Coin Master Free Spins & Coins For Today’s Links May 26, 2022: Check How To Get Free Spins