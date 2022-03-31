What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Also read : Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 30, 2022: Check today’s code to claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for March 31, 2022:

FV3B NHJI RTG8

F6VT CRFS A6WB

F4JR 5TOY H987

FYT3 FV3B 4N5K

F456 OYH8 7BV6

TSAF Q7B4 N56M

FUOJ NB7V C6SR

FD2V 4B5N 67KU

FK09 MN8B 7V6C

F5SR WD3V 4B56

F7UO J9N8 B7V6

F5XS REFR 56MH

F456 Y8H7 YT4F

F3B4 N56K 7UPJ

F8H7 GF6D 5SRE

FD1F GH2U 3E7R

FF5R FXSG W2EJ

F5O6 7U98 HB7Y

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 31, 2022: Premium Bundles, unlock the diamond hack, Redeem Latest FF Reward Using Codes