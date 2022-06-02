What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for June 2, 2022:

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FFIC33NTEUKA

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MW

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

VNY3MQWNKEGU

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

ZZATXB24QES8

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points

C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher

FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room

Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle

FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar

Additional Free Fire Max redeem codes for Today, 2 June 2022 :

