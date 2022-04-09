What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9, 2022: Premium Bundles, unlock the diamond hack, Redeem Latest FF Reward Using Codes

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Also read : Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 8, 2022: Check today’s code to claim free rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 9, 2022:

6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y

CT5D-RFEV-RB45

NTJY-KHIB-87V6

FFGB-VIXS-AI24

FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH

FTRF-VBHJ-FI87

FSER-5T6Y-7U8I

FBHJ-UYTR-FICV

XM5L-93V3-8NGX

732O-IF59-VMZ1

NV94-4T60-B9GK

FFA0-ES11-YL2D

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU

FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF

FIH8-FS76-F5TR

FBJK-I9Z7-F65R

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D

FF22-NYW9-4A00

Also read: BGMI redeem codes for 8 April 2022, How to redeem Gun Skins, Free UC, and more