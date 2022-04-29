What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 29, 2022:

F5I8 YH76 YVTG

SBN9 7M9E KRLT

YHJK NMH0 GFO9

8X76 T5AR FDQ1

FF65 R4SE ADQF

G2H3 JK45 6Y98

G7F6 DT5S RF93

G4H1 SJ8I U3YG

F3B4 5KYO J98B

7VYD SG1B ENR5

M6YU JLNO B9VC

7X6Z 5RAE QD2V

FG4H JWI3 487G

T7GC BDRJ 56KM

YHKI VC7X 6S5R

4QDF 2GH3 U48R

F2KL 5OYH N87V

YCTG SW7B EN2R

MT1K YL1O J9N8

B7V6 S5AR QD2F

