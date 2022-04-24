What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 24, 2022:

FX2C DF6T HE1N

5M6K YHIU YTDR

F86B 4N5M 6YLH

OI87 Y6T5 SR4A

F6BN 56Y8 76TG

AQB2 NJE7 6T5R

F8VE BRN5 6KYO

9HB8 V76Y TDGN

5M6K YOHO 98K7

F7DC 1V2B N3J4

R7GI U76Y TRSF

V3EB 4N5K T6YH

I87V Y6CD TGE4

FA54 QE1D F2G3

H4JR TGI8 V76C

T7EN 45M6 LY7U

OJ9N B8V7 C6X5

TRED SC7E BNR5

M6LY OHI8 B7MJ

