What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for April 25, 2022:

FFYM F87L X0D7

FF0F XHFP Z26E

FFSN CAIE ZIF2

FFLR HY77 GHWU

FFZK EWJ5 BBS3

FFRM UXU0 ABLP

FFK3 LXYF ZW1E

FFXQ T42E V4EC

FFDI 1AAP NNFE

FF05 MSJN 5VCS

FF29 KI03 N59X

FFJ8 3H8M MHER

FF3V 19FH ATAN

FFN6 2R38 0B97

FF4L P8VO LXMP

FFSA 07WF 3D9E

