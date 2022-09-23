Ahmedabad: In a move to boost exports of unique agricultural processed food products, the centre through the apex export promotion body — Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Authority (APEDA) — facilitated the export of the first consignment of plant-based meat products under the Vegan food category from Nadiad in Kheda district in Gujarat to California, the United States of America (USA).

With the growing popularity of vegan food products in developed countries, plant-based food products have a huge export potential in the international market due to the high nutrient value of vegan food products. Due to its rich fibre and lesser cholesterol contents, vegan food products are becoming alternative food products across the globe.

The first shipment that was exported to the USA from Nadiad has vegan food products like momos, mini samosas, patties, nuggets, spring rolls, burgers, etc. The logistics support was provided by the Kheda district administration.

Stressing on exploring new foreign destinations, APEDA Chairman, Dr M Angamuthu said that APEDA is working towards the promotion of plant-based meat products in a big way without disturbing the conventional animal-based meat export market.

On the occasion, Kheda district magistrate KL Bachani assured all needed support to APEDA for export-related activities in future. “It has become possible with the efforts of Regional Head, APEDA Gujarat that first consignment of plant-based food products is being shipped to the USA from Nadiad,” Bachani said.

The APEDA has planned to promote a variety of vegan foods products, including pancakes, snacks, cheese, etc, to the countries of Australia, Israel, New Zealand and others in the coming months.

On the occasion, APEDA, Gujarat’s Regional Head stressed adding more plant-based meat products to APEDA’s export basket. The first consignment of plant-based food products was exported by Greenest and Wholesome Foods.

APEDA has taken a number of export promotion activities and initiatives, by way of the development of virtual portals for organizing Virtual Trade Fairs, Farmer Connect Portal, e-office, HortiNet Traceability system, Buyer Seller Meets, Reverse Buyer Seller Meets, product-specific campaigns etc APEDA has been closely working with the state government for creating infrastructure and promotion of export from the state.

APEDA assists in the upgradation and strengthening of recognized laboratories for export testing and residue monitoring plans. APEDA also provides assistance under the financial assistance schemes of infrastructure development, quality improvement and market development for boosting the export of agricultural products.