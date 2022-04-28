Billionaire Elon Musk, who recently bought micro-blogging site Twitter, has stated that he will next buy beverage brand – Coca-Cola.

Elon Musk also stated that he will “put cocaine back” in Coca-Cola after buying the beverage brand.

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” Elon Musk tweeted.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Elon Musk’s tweet triggered a frenzy on the social media platform.

Musk’s Coca-Cola and cocaine tweet came after he bought 100% stake in Twitter for $44 billion.

Musk reportedly made it clear that if he buys the Atlanta company, it will be for the original recipe Coca-Cola, which had cocaine in it.

Cocaine is a tropane alkaloid and stimulant drug obtained primarily from the leaves of two coca species native to South America, Erythroxylum coca and Erythroxylum novogranatense.

It is most commonly used as a recreational drug and euphoriant.

Elon Musk seemed to bring in some ‘fun’ by saying it would be a ‘miracle’ if he could buy McDonald’s and “fix their ice-cream machines”.

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Let’s make Twitter maximum fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022