Guwahati: Keeping with the noble intention of making Bhutan an affordable and favorable tourist spot, the Department of Tourism of Bhutan has announced that Bhutan’s two airlines, Druk Air and Bhutan Airlines, have officially confirmed a decrease in flight prices for citizens of SAARC member nations intending to visit Bhutan.

This move can be seen as a promotion to strengthen ties with neighbouring SAARC nations and boost tourism and overall economic growth within Bhutan.

This new introduction of the SAARC fares has come into effect from November 20, 2023, and the reduced fare is, on average, approximately 43 percent cheaper than other fares.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was established in 1985 and comprises eight Member States: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Druk Air and Bhutan Airlines are both airlines currently flying to Bhutan from Singapore, Thailand, India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

From January 2024, Bhutan Airlines will also operate a flight from Sharjah, UAE.

Tourists who wish to take this golden opportunity of reduced airline prices will need to have a valid passport from one of the SAARC member countries.

Applicable Sustainable Development Fees (SDF) will also apply, which are USD 100 per night for all tourists, and Rs. 1,200 per night for Indian nationals.